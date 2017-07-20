'Van Helsing' Season 2 Release Date: When Will the Dark Fantasy Series Return?

The second season of "Van Helsing" has finally been confirmed by Syfy. Here is everything to know about the new season of the dark fantasy series.

News of a second season was first revealed by "Van Helsing" writer and showrunner Neil LaBute who released a statement last October 2016:

"It's with great pleasure and extreme excitement that all of us involved with 'Van Helsing' receive the news of a pick-up for a second season, especially this early in our initial run. We have a wonderful and terrifying road ahead planned for Vanessa, her allies and her enemies. I think this is a world and a story that can be sustained for many years and I am inspired to do so thanks to Syfy's obvious trust and commitment in the storytellers, cast and crew. The team is very thankful and ready to go — ready to get back on the road to Denver and to spill a lot of blood along the way."

This truly is good news for the fans who had loved the first season of the show. But that isn't the only news confirmed for the new season as it has been revealed that Nomadic Pictures has also employed "Rookie Blue" star Missy Peregrym to join the cast of "Van Helsing."

Chad Oakes, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures, expressed his excitement of Peregrym's involvement in the show saying that the Canadian actress would add amazing chemistry to the cast.

Just like the first season, the second one will run for 13 episodes and will see the return of the series' stars led by Kelly Overton, who plays the lead role of Vanessa Van Helsing. Unfortunately, not much is known about the second season of "Van Helsing" although Variety reported that the show will have its own panel at the San Diego Comic-Con this Thursday, July 20 at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT.

The story of "Van Helsing" takes place after a cataclysmic event led to the rise of the declining race of vampires and centers on Vanessa, who three years after her death is resurrected back from the dead in order to help with the fight against the vampires. What's more is that Vanessa finds out that she is not only immune to the vampires but she can also turn them human.

Season 2 of "Van Helsing" will start airing sometime this fall.