'Vanquish' Now Available on PC: SEGA Launches PC Version of 'Vanquish'

SEGA recently launched the much-awaited PC version of PlatinumGames' sci-fi action third-person shooter title "Vanquish."

The game publisher got in touch with the original creators of "Vanquish," including PlatinumGames' producer Atsushi Inaba, to discuss its legacy. "I think that there are still plenty of people who have never tried Vanquish," Inaba stated. "And now that it has a PC version, I hope that many of you who are interested in it will take this opportunity to check it out," he added.

The minimum requirements for the PC version of "Vanquish" include at least a Microsoft 7 operating system with an Intel Core i3 (2.9 Ghz) processor or its AMD equivalent. The PC must have at least 4 GB of RAM and at least 20 GB of available storage space. A Dx9 compliant video card with 1 GB VRAM will do, but players can always opt for the NVIDIA alternative, the GeForce 460, or AMD's Radeon 5670. Version 9.0x of DirectX is a must.

For optimum gaming, players should have the more recent Microsoft Windows OS paired with an Intel Core i5 (3.4 GHz) or its AMD equivalent will do. An 8 GB RAM system and a 20 GB storage capacity are recommended. For graphics, players can choose between the Dx11 compliant video card with 2 GB RAM, the NVIDIA GeForce 660 Ti, or the AMD Radeon R9 270.

For the uninitiated, in "Vanquish," players will take on the role of government operative Sam Gideon, who, in his Augmented Reaction Suit, becomes a weapon against the legions of evil robots. The game, which is created by "Resident Evil's" Shinji Mikami, is reminiscent of "Resident Evil 4."

The third-person shooter made its debut in 2010. It was launched on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. "Vanquish" is a five-game publishing deal between Sega, MadWorld, Bayonetta, Anarchy Reigns, and DS title Infinite Space.

