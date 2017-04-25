'Veep' Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers: Selina Heads to Georgia to Spread Democracy

The upcoming episode of "Veep" season 6 will see Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) traveling to the country of Georgia to help with their first democratic election.

The official synopsis of the new episode, which is titled "Georgia," states that the first free election in Georgia will take place, and Selina will be there to help oversee it. While she is there, she will run into an old "friend." Mike (Matt Walsh) and Gary (Tony Hale), on the other hand, will get into some trouble of their own and will try to conceal evidence.

Meanwhile, Jonah (Timothy Simons) and Richard (Sam Richardson) will spend a night out together. Elsewhere, Dan (Reid Scott) will lend Amy (Anna Chlumsky) a hand.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has also been released. It starts out with Selina greeting her old "friend," Minna (Sally Phillips), who tells the former president that her time at the mental institution has made her look "radiant." Selina, of course, tells her that it was not an institution, but a spa.

Selina seems really excited to be in Georgia but mostly because of selfish reasons. "This is my second act," she tells her staff. "Selina Meyer travels the globe, spreading democracy like patient zero." However, it looks like her help with the country's first democratic election will not be welcomed by everyone.

Jonah, on the other hand, looks forward to the sex trafficking workshop. But as soon as Kent (Gary Cole) corrects him, saying it is actually an anti-sex trafficking workshop, Jonah loses interest.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Library."

Selina was on track to having her own presidential library built at her alma mater, Smith College. While there, she reunited with an old college friend with whom she had experimented--Regina (Amy Brenneman), who is now the school's president.

However, her dreams are dashed after she fires Helen (June Diane Raphael) for having an affair with Andrew (David Pasquesi), the former president's ex-husband and current lover. The action received backlash from the public, which resulted in Regina ending the library deal. And while Selina tried to fix things by hiring Helen back, it was already too late.

