'Veep' Season 6 Finale Spoilers: Construction of Selina's Library Finally Begins

The upcoming season 6 finale of "Veep" will see Selina's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) library finally seeing the light of day after a long build-up.

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

According to the official synopsis of the new episode titled "Groundbreaking," Selina and her team will get ready for the construction of her presidential library after waiting for so long. Selina's library has been something in the works throughout the entire sixth season, and it is finally moving forward.

Meanwhile, Amy (Anna Chlumsky) will attempt to find out what her role in Selina's team really is. Earlier this season, she asked the former president for more responsibility while getting annoyed by Mike's (Matt Walsh) incompetence.

Finally, Jonah (Timothy Simons), now down and out, will turn to Dan (Reid Scott), Ben (Kevin Dunn) and Kent (Gary Cole) for help.

A teaser trailer for the season 6 finale has also been released. It opened with Selina telling Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) and Marjorie (Clea DuVall) that she was still considered a young woman.

Amy then showed Selina the layout of her library, and she seems very happy about it. Leon (Brian Huskey), on the other hand, continues to hound the former president.

"Leon West will not let go. He follows me around. He thinks about be 24/7 nonstop," Selina told Mike as Gary (Tony Hale) ironically called Leon crazy for doing the same thing he does.

The previous episode saw Selina finally getting credit for Tibet. And while she has experienced a lot of losses over the past season, this is definitely a good win for her, as showrunner David Mandel pointed out. As for what fans can expect from the finale, Mandel teased that everything will come to a head.

"We've been slowly lining the pieces up," Mandel told The Hollywood Reporter. "Hopefully, people can see a lot of these little seeds were laid down in the beginning of the season and what we like to do is to have a lot of those seeds pay off. People are going to be very surprised to see Selina actually getting something she wants."

