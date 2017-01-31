'Veep' Season 6 News: New Behind-the-Scenes Clip Shows Selina and Al Jaffar

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To tide fans over the wait for "Veep" season 6, showrunner David Mandel shares behind-the-scenes photos and details about the upcoming season.

HBO/Patrick HarbronJulia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep"

In his latest teaser, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Usman Ally can be seen doing a scene together for "Veep" season 6 as Selina and Ambassador Al Jaffar.

While there is not much to take away from it as far as plot goes, it does provide a look at how things are being done on the set and help fans survive the wait for "Veep" season 6.

As for the premiere date of "Veep" season 6, Mandel hinted on Twitter that the show might be back in April or by "mid-2017."

Thankfully, even though the HBO hit is on a break, there is no shortage onscreen of the fun cast of "Veep." They recently attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Unfortunately, the group failed to take home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, which the "Orange Is the New Black" cast ended up winning.

The "Veep" cast members, however, took the loss in a hilarious way by posing for a photo making the letter "L" for losers with their fingers. Louis-Dreyfus captioned the photo, "We are an ensemble of losers and pride ourselves on that fact."

We are an ensemble of losers and pride ourselves on that fact. @veephbo #sagawards pic.twitter.com/GKGOPnxy35 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 30, 2017

Despite the defeat, the actress was one of the winners of the night for many SAG attendees and viewers for her speech, in which she slammed the immigration ban by United States President Donald Trump.

"I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I'm an American patriot, and I love this country, and because I love this country by am horrified by its blemishes," the actress said on stage. "This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American," she went on to say.