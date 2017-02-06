'Veep' Season 6 Spoilers, News: 'It's Hard to Keep Your Sense of Humor These Days,' Julia Louis-Dreyfus says

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

HBO's original political comedy series "Veep" is in for a real challenge for season 6 given the current status of America's government. As a matter of fact, series actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus says that it is going to be a bit difficult to be funny in the upcoming season.

Facebook/ Veep

In a recent Facebook Live question-and-answer (Q&A) session with fans, Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the role of Selina Meyer, along with Timothy Simons, shared candid thoughts on whatever queries the followers had. As expected, the current state of things came up, with one netizen asking, "How do you even begin to do political satire now that actual fascists are in the White House?"

To this question, Louis-Dreyfus said, "It's hard to keep your sense of humor these days." She added, "In this case, Selina Meyer is out of the White House this season, so that makes it slightly easier." To this statement, Simons agreed by saying, "Day to day, I haven't found a lot of stuff funny."

That being said, will the upcoming season create a subtle humor about the incumbent president Donald Trump's policies? That may not be farfetched at all, given the fact it appears it has been a Trump vs. celebrities fiasco since Meryl Streep spoke out against the commander-in-chief, so it could be part of the cast's improvisation.

With very little to go about, that quick Q&A may give an idea as to what season 6 has in store, and the fact that the two stars used Facebook Live to promote charity work while bringing lucky fans over on set means that the production is going well. How they pull it off will still be up in the air.

"Veep" has been critically acclaimed that it has received honors, with the latest being director Becky Martin winning the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy during the Director's Guild Awards. It will be interesting to see what they bring to the table when the series comes back on air.

Congrats to Becky Martin for winning the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy DGA award for the @VeepHBO episode Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/4zzoBRyDjJ — Women Film Directors (@women_direct) February 5, 2017

There is no specific information yet, but "Veep" season 6 is expected to return sometime within the year.