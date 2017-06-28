'Veep' Season 7 Plot News: Next Season to Open With Campaign Trail, Features New Characters; Will It Be the Last?

The season 6 finale of "Veep" saw Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) getting her old team back together, sans Mike, and announcing that she is running for president of the United States again.

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 just recently concluded.

The move was certainly a big one for Selina, but it was understandable because word had already gotten out that she was responsible for freeing Tibet. She has a real chance of winning this time. But what will season 7 have in store for the presidential hopeful?

Showrunner David Mandel revealed that the next season will begin with Selina and her team preparing for her campaign trail.

"We go onto before the campaign trail, we go to early days of the campaign trail," Mandel told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "Selina is running for president because things were going well, but does 'going well' really mean people actually want her to be president?"

Of course, Selina will have to go against other candidates, which means there is room for new characters to be introduced. Mandel teased that, like Obama, there could be "somebody new to come out of nowhere" who will "get under Selina's skin."

But there will also be someone within her own party--and previously in her circle--who will be going against her. Jonah (Timothy Simons) has also announced that he is running for president, and he has Sherman Tanz (Jonathan Hadary) on his side. However, this does not necessarily guarantee that Jonah will be a worthy opponent.

"It just means he's running for president and is being backed by a very passionate billionaire," Mandel said.

As for Selina's team, the season 6 finale saw Leon West (Brian Huskey) replacing Mike as her speechwriter. Leon had been bothering Selina for the past couple of episodes after he obtained Mike's diary, but it looks like the former president was able to turn this around in her favor. Fans need not worry, though, because Mandel told TVLine that Matt Walsh will still be in season 7.

Amy (Anna Chlumsky), on the other hand, dropped a bomb on Dan (Reid Scott) when she told him that she was pregnant with his child. However, Mandel refrained from revealing anything he has planned for the pair.

It remains to be seen whether season 7 will be the last for "Veep." Mandel is certainly considering an ending at this point since the show does not want to overstay its welcome.

"It's something we're going to be talking about very soon," Mandel shared with TVLine. "We're starting to think about an end game because, like anything else, we want to go out our way."