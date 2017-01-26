Vicki Yohe Breaks Down on Gospel Radio Show in Repentance of Pro-Trump Post

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gospel singer Vicki Yohe phoned into "Get Up Mornings" and was brought to tears as she explained to host Erica Campbell that she never meant to hurt any one with her Donald Trump, Jesus in the White House Instagram post.

In the first segment of Yohe's interview with Campbell on Tuesday, the popular songstress explained that her social media image had nothing to do with race.

"When I saw that picture (of Jesus holding suitcases with the caption "On my way back to the white house") all I could think of was that we (Christians) would have more of a voice in the white house," Yohe stated. "I heard a YouTube of President Obama saying, 'We are no longer a Christian country.' I saw that several months ago, so when I saw that picture I went straight, 'oh wow we're going to have more of a voice at the inauguration, Jesus was mentioned so many times, at least there was like six prayers."

She went on to clarify, "Do I think Donald Trump is Jesus Christ? Do I think Donald Trump is perfect? Do I really like Donald Trump? Do I think the things that he's said, that he's done is the right thing to do? No I don't, no I do not at all."

Yohe revealed that she was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement award from President Barack Obama, she has two black children, and even runs an orphanage in Uganda that houses over 40 children.

Campbell, a gospel singer herself, explained to Yohe that the post was "offensive" because it implied that Jesus was not in the white house at all during Obama's presidency. A stern Campbell played it fair throughout the interview but Yohe broke down in tears once the Mary Mary singer began to pray.

"My heart is broken because I've hurt people, why would I want to post something to hurt people that I love, my world, people that have supported me? It was insensitive, it was wrong," the "Because of Who You Are" vocalist maintained.

Yohe said she was rebuked by her best friend Holly who traveled with Michelle Obama for eight years and many spiritual leaders have corrected her and prayed with her.

"I've been on my face before God," she confessed. "I just want people to know if they can't forgive me, if they can't listen to my music again, I understand but at some point I pray that they can."

The uproar began when Yohe took to Instagram last Saturday to express her support for the newly-sworn in president, Donald J. Trump. Her post, which is no longer accessible, was in response to the 2.9 million demonstrators marching around the world in the Women's March.

In her social media post, the singer featured an actor dressed as Jesus carrying suitcases with the words, "On my way back to the White House." On the post, the singer wrote, "March all you want, protest all you want, President DONALD J. TRUMP is our President for at least 4 years, no weapon formed against him will prosper!"

"You know you are doing something right when there is so much opposition!!! #excitingtimes," she added.

Because of her predominantly black church following, Yohe immediately heard back from her supporters and others who expressed their disapproval about what she wrote.

The Illinois native quickly shut down most of her social media accounts and responded apologetically for her haste in reposting a picture that she says was sent to her.

"I never want to ever hurt anyone and that has never been my intention. If I have hurt you I am truly sorry...It is true that I am excited by the thought of a government that will protect Christianity and not attack it. I do not condone any wrong things Trump has said or done in the past. I also did not mean to imply that Obama was not a Christian, but meant that the policies his administration pursued many times went against what most Christians believe," Yohe wrote on Facebook.

The 52-year-old said many churches have since canceled ministry events with her and many others have branded her a "racist," some even going as far as threatening her.

"Bottom line I WAS WRONG, but my intentions were not what they have been perceived to be," she concluded. Read Yohe's entire apology response here.