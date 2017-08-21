'Victoria' Season 2 News, Release Date: New Series Returns Aug. 27

Facebook/Masterpiece | PBS A promo image for "Victoria" as a feature photo on the official Facebook account of Masterpiece PBS

The second season of "Victoria" finally has a premiere date. Several days ago, the ITV network announced that the royal drama series will be back on Aug. 27, sooner than most of its fans had expected.

The new season will reportedly begin six weeks after the events in the season 1 finale and will follow Queen Victoria as she deals with being a working mother. The series will see her trying to balance being a parent and a monarch while Prince Albert tries to figure out what role he can play in her life. According to reports, the prince will find himself caught up in a power struggle as they start a new life together.

Meanwhile, season 2 will feature trips to France and Germany while also dealing with problems such as the tragedy in Ireland and the conflict in Afghanistan. Things will get even worse when the Irish potato famine starts to beset Queen Victoria's dominion. As the Anglo-Afghan War unfolds, she and Prince Albert will discover a refuge in the Isle of Wight.

The cast of season 2 also includes Nell Hudson as Nancy Skerrett, who, as the new season premieres, will be newly promoted to Queen Victoria's chief dresser. Charles Francatelli, played by Ferdinand Kingsley, will also be back to fight for his love for Nancy. It can be recalled that in the season 1 finale, Nancy rejected him when he professed his love for her. Also returning for the new season are Adrian Schiller as Penge, Daniela Holtz as Baroness Lehzen, and David Oakes as Prince Ernest.

Written and executive produced by Daisy Goodwin, the first season of "Victoria" unexpectedly became a hit as it drew more than 16 million viewers. The new season will compete directly with BBC's "Strike" on Sunday's 9:05 p.m. timeslot.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that "Victoria" season 2 will premiere on Masterpiece on PBS on Jan. 14, 2018.