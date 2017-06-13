A Victory for Life in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a measure that will ban the procedure of dismemberment abortion, which involves ripping apart a baby and then removing the pieces one at a time from a womb.

Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 on Tuesday, making Texas the eighth state to enact such legislation. The law is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1.

"A person may not intentionally perform a dismemberment abortion unless the dismemberment abortion is necessary in a medical emergency," reads SB 8.

