'Vikings' Season 5 Latest News: Short Mockumentary About Alex Høgh Andersen Wins Best Screenplay; Series to Return Later This Year?

"Vikings" season 6 is not happening; at least, this was the case in the award-winning Danish short mockumentary "Koldt på toppen (Cold on the Top)" featuring actor Alex Høgh Andersen.

Facebook/VikingsA screenshot of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), weeping at his brother's funeral on the upcoming fifth season of the historical drama series "Vikings."

Andersen, who plays the crippled Viking Ivar the Boneless in the hit historical drama series, was also the star of a mockumentary about his rise to fame that was released earlier this year. The short film, which was the bachelor project of Film and Media Studies students, Christoffer Dibbern and Mikkel Hjort-Pedersen, recently won Best Screenplay at the annual Hugo Awards (not to be confused with the other Hugo Awards that celebrate achievements in sci-fi and fantasy) held this month at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Best screenplay, "Koldt på toppen", Hugo Awards 2017. #LADS A post shared by Alex Høgh Andersen (@alexhoeghandersen) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:10am PDT Instagram/alexhoeghandersen

The short film started with a high-spirited, fictional version of Andersen showing the film crew around his Penthouse apartment in Dublin, Ireland, and then taking them along to a day on the set of "Vikings." Things seemed to be going perfectly for the actor until his co-star, Marco Ilsø, who plays his on-screen brother Hvitserk, informed him that "Vikings" was going to be canceled after the fifth season.

The threat of losing his job put the actor in a somber mood for days, but he was soon pushed in a much tighter situation when his personal life and a huge career opportunity collided. Which role would end up weighing more: being best man in his childhood friend's (Alexander Ólafsson) wedding, or securing a starring role in an upcoming Steven Spielberg movie?

"Alex's character is a parody of the attention-seeking, self-centered person that many people stereotype young actors to be," Dibbern told the University Post. "But no, the character was never a parody of the real Alex," he added.

While the film is just a fictional take on reality, one can't help but wonder if "Vikings" will really be ending with the fifth season. There is currently no information yet regarding this matter.

And as for the upcoming fifth season, executive producer Morgan O' Sullivan told IFTN last month that fans can expect the series to return before the year ends.

"It'll be this year we just don't know when. It'll be towards the end of the year I think, We haven't an air date as yet but hopefully, we'll have one pretty soon," O' Sullivan said.

A more recent Instagram post by actress Katheryn Winnick, who plays the shield maiden and Kattegat's queen, Lagertha, about a big news coming soon has also fueled expectations that an announcement about a definite "Vikings" season 5 release date is just around the corner.

Those interested can watch a sneak peek of the upcoming installment below.