'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers, Air Date: Series Creator Michael Hirst Previews New Installment; Photos Released

Facebook/Vikings 'Vikings' season 5 will see a change of setting.

Fans can expect to see changes in the upcoming fifth season of "Vikings." Not only will there be a new character joining the mix, there will also be a new setting.

"Vikings" has primarily shot in Ireland, but season 5 will have Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) exploring the Mediterranean. This required a change in scenery for the production, so scenes were also shot in Morocco.

"When you see the Vikings in the Sahara, in these sand dunes... you'd never seen that palette on the show before," series creator Michael Hirst told Entertainment Weekly. "It's exquisite and wonderful."

The publication also published photos from the upcoming season, the first of which featured Bjorn riding a camel in the desert. The second photo sees Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) in the rain, leaning against his chariot with a fierce look on his face.

"He's given a chariot to travel around in, and being Ivar, he travels around in it completely recklessly, and crashes it at a very inopportune moment. The moment he's crashed it and leans up against the wheels, he realizes he's surrounded by Saxon warriors," Hirst previewed. "He laughs at them and he taunts them. He is Ivar the Boneless, and it doesn't matter how many arrows they shoot, they cannot kill him."

Newcomer Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who plays Heahmund, is pictured in character in the middle of a battle. He wields a sword tainted with blood and looks determined to defeat anyone who stands in his way as the war continues in the background.

Hirst previously revealed that Meyers' character was actually a warrior bishop based on an actual person. And while Heahmund and Ivar will be at odds in the new season, Hirst teases that they will develop a level of regard for one another.

"Vikings" season 5 is expected to premiere later this year, though an exact air date has yet to be announced by History.