'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: New King's Arrival Teased

There will be a new king on the block come "Vikings" season 5. Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha in the series, teased the arrival of a new ruler.

(Photo: History)A promotional still from "Vikings" featuring Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram of her with two of her real-life brothers, who will star in the series alongside her. In fact, she pointed out they shared the scene and frame.

In the caption, she used a hashtag referring to one King Angantyr, who is presumed to be a new character that one of her siblings will play in "Vikings" season 5.

This happened..Yesterday on the set of Vikings.. all 3 Winnick's shared the same scene.. same frame#Lagertha #KingAngantyr #Bommy #blueeyedsiblings #missingDaria #waitforit A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

As to who exactly this new king will be in "Vikings" season 5, history books could help. As the past would tell readers, there are three notable men of history named Angantyr.

Their stories have a common denominator, which is the connection to a deadly sword called the Tyrfing, which kills whoever lays their eyes on it.

First is the man referred to as Angantyr the Berserker, who went to war and was eventually killed in Uppsala along with his eleven brothers after a failed attempt of one of them to win the hand of a lady named Ingeborg.

They were all buried including the killer sword on the Danish island of Samso. Angantyr's ghost held on to the Tyrfing, which went on to take the life of his grandson, Angantyr Hofundsson.

Angantyr the Berserker had a daughter named Hervor, which could easily connect him to "Vikings" season 5. Hervor travelled to Samso to encourage his father's ghost to let go of the Tyrfing. The same woman went on to be a shieldmaiden, which is also what Lagertha is.

If Angantyr the Berserker's story will be featured in "Vikings" season 5, it has the potential of tying into the story of Winnick's character, perhaps revealing an untold tale from her past.

The third man to bear the king's name is Angantyr Heidreksson, the great grandson of Angantyr the Berserker. Den of Geek believes he is the King Angantyr that Winnick was referring to.

He is known as one of the ancestors of the Swedish kings of the House of Munso along with Bjorn Ironside, who is portrayed in the series by Alexander Ludwig.

"Vikings" season 5 will premiere later this year on History Channel.