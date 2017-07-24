'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Ragnar's Sons to Have a Civil War; Ivar Plots to Kill Lagertha

The cast of "Vikings" season 5 teased a lot of spoilers during their panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. The official release date for the fifth season was also announced.

Facebook/Vikings "Vikings" season 5 teases "civil war" between the brothers.

The "Vikings" season 5 release date has been confirmed for Nov. 29, and the season will kick off with a special two-hour premiere. Season regulars Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen and Gustaf Skarsgård are returning to reprise their roles. Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who was introduced in season 4 as Bishop Heahmund, is going to have a bigger role this season.

Arturo Interian, History's SVP for Scripted Program, said that Michael Hirst's epic plans for the season premiere prompted the cable network to extend the first episode to two hours in order to tell the story properly, Deadline reported.

He added, "Season Five is taking our Vikings to uncharted lands we've never seen on the series before."

According to Digital Spy, "Vikings" season 5 is set to have 20 episodes, which means that the scale of the show is going to be larger than ever.

The "Vikings" season 5 plot will begin with Ivar the Boneless (Andersen) asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army. Lagertha (Winnick), on the other hand, sits on the throne as Queen of Kattegat. With Lagertha being one of the persons standing in the way of his rise as the new king, Ivar makes it his mission to kill Lagertha.

Following Ragnar's death (Travis Fimmel), his sons plan their next moves to avenge his death, TVLine reported. Ragnar's eldest son, Bjorn (Ludwig), sails to the Mediterranean Sea to follow his destiny.

"Vikings" season 5 will be more action-packed than ever. The official trailer reveals that there will be a "civil war between brothers" in Kattegat. It's likely that Ivar's murder of his brother Sigurd will be one of the reasons for the conflict between the brothers.

Fans can catch "Vikings" season 5 when it premieres on History on Nov. 29.