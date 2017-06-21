Volkswagen ID Buzz Release Date, Specs News: Electric Minibus Concept Confirmed for Production

First unveiled as a concept vehicle earlier this year, the Volkswagen ID Buzz has been confirmed as an upcoming production vehicle.

VolkswagenThe Volkswagen ID Buzz (R) features the retro design of the iconic microbus (L) but is powered by an electric powertrain.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz was introduced at the Detroit Motor Show back in January. It featured the German automaker's iconic microbus body style with an electric powertrain. At that time, the design study was meant to symbolize Volkswagen's origins and the direction it intends to take for the future — towards an era of electric mobility.

During the trade show, it was already hinted that there was a chance for the ID Buzz to enter production. However, it wasn't until the debut of the 2018 Polo hatchback this week that Dr. Herbert Diess, chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen, confirmed the automaker's plans for the all-electric microbus.

"Emotional cars are very important for the brand. We are selling loads of Beetles still, particularly in US markets. But we will also have the Microbus that we showed, which we have recently decided we will build," he told AutoExpress.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz calls to mind the T1 and T2 Microbus models that were popular in the 1950s and 1960s. Despite its retro design, the all-electric microbus comes with advanced technologies. Specifically, it was showcased with the ID Pilot mode which enables fully autonomous driving.

It will be built using the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform, which, in turn, will provide enough space for families going on weekend excursions, a beach trip with surfboards or even a musical band traveling to another city for a gig.

The ID Buzz is powered by two electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear. Each motor delivers 201 horsepower, and together, they produce a power output of 369 horsepower. This allows the all-wheel drive vehicle to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in about five seconds and attain a limited top speed of 99 mph.

The microbus is also equipped with a 111-kWh battery that can be charged up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. It also provides up to 270 miles of zero-emissions driving.

Though the Volkswagen ID Buzz has been confirmed for production, it isn't expected to arrive anytime soon. The all-electric microbus could launch in 2020, at the earliest.