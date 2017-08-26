Wake Up: The Stage Is Set for Revival

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

(Photo: Whosoevers) Ryan Ries

My wife Crystal was recently talking with a non-Christian friend of hers. At the time two news stories had gone viral. The big headline was about a Wisconsin company that announced it would be the first to offer free microchip implants for employees. Any Christian who has read Revelation 13 knows what this sounds like: the mark of the beast!

The second story was about a local sex trafficking ring that law enforcement had broken up in Orange County, California, where we live. Crystal's friend — a millennial — connected the dots. The friend said that if available she would jump at the chance to put microchips in her children so she could track them and keep them safe from the dangers that lurk about — like trafficking.

The friend's logic makes sense, until we read Revelation. Most of us know about the infamous mark prophesied there, but either shrug it off as fiction or have become numb to it because we have heard it taught so often. We know it is out there somewhere, but there is a football game to watch or a taco to eat or a skateboard to ride.

What if this mark is real? What if it is the sign the antichrist requires for all people who want to sell or buy? What if the Bible is right? Are you ready? How about your millennial child or neighbor or barista? Is he or she ready? Probably not.

With microchips implanted in humans (on their right hands or foreheads as Revelation foretells), bitcoins growing as a world currency and Teen Vogue magazine publishing an article instructing youth on how to sodomize each other, as I see it, the millennial generation is being prepped to embrace the mark. I am not saying that bitcoin or microchips or Teen Vogue will be used specifically, but the technology is here! So is the cultural mindset. This is not some sensationalized scare tactic. The stage has been set. It could happen tomorrow.

As Christians, what should we do? Most who have grown up in church or been going for awhile will have a checklist: make sure we are ready (repent of our sins), tell the lost the good news (we have the Christianese down pat) and train new believers how to follow Christ. We know what the manual says. We can recite the great commission. That is all good, but somewhere there is a misfire. What we say we should do and what we actually do rarely match.

The church has the answer. The gospel can change a person in a moment. It changed me. Jesus is the solution. If your heart is right and you mean it, I guarantee you that you will be transformed in a minute.

But we have too many Christian posers in the pews each Sunday. You were saved at a Billy Graham rally (which is a very good thing), you call Jesus Lord, you go to Bible study, you listen to Christina music — you are part of the program we now call church. But at home, you watch porn or cheat on your spouse.

I have been rescued from hell. I came out of the darkest stuff (see my I am Second video for more details) and I had an encounter with God. He transformed my life and now that I am walking with Him there is no way I am going to go back to that old life. I had an encounter with the God of the universe and you can too.

We must let God consume every part of our lives. He is a consuming fire to be holy as he is holy.

Run from anything that stirs your youthful lust. We are vessels, how can God use us when we have filled ourselves with sewage. This is why it is important to live a pure live so we can be used by God to fulfill every good work.

If we are ever going to reach millennials, we must start with ourselves. I am challenging Christians to take seriously the great commission as our mission. We must not be satisfied with status quo church because we have disconnected from millennials. I speak at public high school across the nation in what I call the Murder Your Flesh Tour. Kids are hungry for God. They come forward to accept Christ by the dozens and hundreds. I am not eloquent but I speak their language — I know the culture. And I am passionate about seeing people come to know Christ and His presence.

I am also embarking upon a speaking tour called the Wake Up tour. During the launch weekend in July, at my home church of Calvary Chapel Golden Springs, in Diamond Bar, California, nearly 800 people came to the altar either to accept Christ or to accept this challenge. Last weekend I spoke in New Mexico and in Monterrey Park, challenging Christians there. I will not be quiet. I will not let millennials be forgotten or lost. This fall I will speak this message at churches across America.

The stage is set.

Ryan Ries is co-founder of The Whosoevers Movement, a non-profit organization that empowers students at public high schools to make positive choices no matter the circumstances. Ryan also teaches a weekly study at Calvary Chapel Golden Springs which can also be heard on KWVE 107.9 FM. He is the host of a live radio talk show, Live with Ryan Ries, which is heard across 50 stations nationwide and live streamed every Saturday night. Ryan's hope is to inspire people to stand together and make a difference.