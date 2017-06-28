'War for the Planet of the Apes' Already Garnering Praise from Critics Ahead of Release

"War for the Planet of the Apes" hasn't been released yet but the film is already garnering positive reviews from critics who were given an early preview.

Facebook/ApesMoviesAndy Serkis stars as Caesar, a genetically enhanced ape who leads the revolution of the apes.

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" back in 2011, which marked the reboot of the iconic franchise, was considered a sleeper hit as it explores the start of the fall of mankind and the rise of the apes. "Rise" also introduced the beloved character of Caesar (played by Andy Serkis), an ape who eventually leads the revolution against mankind

The success of the first film then brought forth a sequel in 2014, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes." In the sequel, the world was swept by the ALZ-113 virus, which killed off most of the humans and greatly enhanced the intelligence of the apes. The apes led by Caesar have begun building their own civilization and come into conflict not only with the humans but with apes as well.

Facebook/ApesMovies The film will see the conflict between the apes and the humans escalate into total war.

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" became quite the success, far surpassing the first film both critically and financially. The end of "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" signaled an upcoming war with the humans and now, that promised war is finally coming.

"War for the Planet of the Apes" is set to hit cinemas this coming July 14, 2017 and it is already being hailed as the film of the summer. Vox even described the film as better than its predecessors, labeling the trilogy as one of the rare occasions where "each successive film is better than the last." The trilogy was praised for each film's ability to "stand alone."

Furthermore, Variety has even suggested bringing back the Special Achievement Award in the Oscars just for the film, particularly Andy Serkis's efforts for the film trilogy.