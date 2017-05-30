'Warcraft' Mobile Game News: Blizzard Reportedly Developing New Game

Another mobile game based on the popular "Warcraft" franchise is reportedly being developed by Blizzard.

Blizzard EntertainmentPromotional image for "World of Warcraft"

A recent job posting from Blizzard fueled rumors surrounding the development of another "Warcraft" mobile game. Spotted by a NeoGAF user named Nirolak, the listing is for an FX Artist with a "passion for creating imagery synonymous with the Warcraft IP." Although not much detail was revealed, this seems to confirm the next mobile game from Blizzard will be based on the "Warcraft" series.

Fans previously theorized that Blizzard was working on a possible "Overwatch" or "StarCraft" mobile entry. Apparently, that's not the case since the studio opted to focus on its famed "Warcraft" series instead.

Earlier this month, Blizzard confirmed that the collectible video game "Hearthstone" has already passed 70 million players. "Overwatch" is also one of the studio's most successful IPs, and it is now in the middle of its one-year anniversary event.

The fact that Blizzard is pursuing other mobile games beyond "Hearthstone" does not much come as a surprise. In 2016, CEO Mike Morhaime said the company sees more possibilities on mobile, implying that "Hearthstone" will not be the last game on the said platform.

"I think we are always looking at everything. We play a ton of games here, and we're always brainstorming new ideas," he stated. "I think that still people haven't really figured out what the killer app for mobile is. I think there's a huge opportunity there. We certainly have so many people with these powerful gaming devices in their pockets that they are walking around with every day. I feel like there's a lot of unexplored ground still."

Further details about the mobile project is expected to be revealed in the coming months. The unannounced project is also likely to be unveiled at the upcoming BlizzCon 2017. The annual event is scheduled to take place in November at the Anaheim Convention Center.