Washington Nationals Interested in A.J. Ramos

At 5.18, the Washington Nationals' earned run average (ERA) is by far the worst in Major League Baseball (MLB). The team addressed this problem by acquiring relief pitchers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the Oakland Athletics last week, but they are still looking to make another trade to improve the bullpen.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Nationals are among the teams that have been "expressing strong interest" in acquiring Miami Marlins closer A.J. Ramos.

Doolittle has been the Nationals' closer since last week, but he will likely have to make way for Ramos if the right-hander joins the team.

Ramos struggled so far this season. In 39 games, he made 2–4 and he posted a worst 3.76 career ERA and 1.28 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 46 strikeouts and 21 walks in 38.1 innings pitched, and he has converted 19 out of 21 save opportunities so far.

His numbers are down this year. But despite his struggles, Ramos is a proven late-inning option who can close out games. The Nationals should seriously consider acquiring him to add much-needed depth to their bullpen before the non-waiver trade deadline next week.

"While Doolittle and Madson are both proven, reliable arms, neither one has been a set in stone closer for an extended period of time over the course of their respective careers; Ramos has been," Robbie Stratakos said in his column for Scout.com.

"When you collectively look at his production over the last three years, Ramos has been one of the better late inning relievers in baseball. He can escape trouble in the ninth and has the versatility to pitch in setup situations," he added.

Ramos has filled the closer role for Miami Marlins in the last three seasons and he would be a good addition for the Nationals.