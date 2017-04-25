Washington Redskins NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Redskins Still Looking to Draft Running Back After Re-Signing Chris Thompson

For months now, observers have noted that the Washington Redskins need to select a running back in this year's draft to bolster their running game. But with Chris Thompson back in the fold, do they really need to add one more at the position?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bernard Gagnon)FedExField, the home of the Washington Redskins.

According to ESPN's John Keim, the Redskins are still looking to add a running back to the depth chart and they will probably find a suitable option available in the draft.

"Even with Thompson back, the Redskins are interested in adding another running back to supplement him and starter Rob Kelley. Thompson is best in a third-down role, and Kelley's deficiencies in the pass game limit his role. Regardless, Washington would like to add a starting back who is more dynamic. Thompson's return does not alter that desire," Keim said in his report.

"Coach Jay Gruden has been clear all offseason that he likes Kelley and would only select another back high in the draft if it's a home-run hitter type," he continued.

Since Louisiana State University's Leonard Fournette is projected to come off the board early in the draft, the most interesting options left at 17th overall will probably be Florida State's Dalvin Cook and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey. Both players are versatile workhorse running backs who are also capable pass-catchers out of the backfield. They should fit quite well in a pass-first team like the Redskins.

Aside from Thompson, the Redskins also have Rob Kelley, Mack Brown, Matt Jones and Keith Marshall on their roster.

Meanwhile, Keim has also reported that the Redskins are considering using the 17th overall pick on an inside linebacker, especially if Alabama's Reuben Foster and Temple's Haason Reddick are still available once they are on the clock with the pick.

The Redskins still have a lot of holes to fill this offseason and they will have to use their high picks wisely.