5 Ways Christian Men Can Start Maturing Spiritually Today

Spiritual growth is to be one of every Christian man's top priority. When we make it a point to grow in the spirit, we also make it a point to grow in every aspect. That's because our spiritual status affects every other area of our life - whether it be physiological, mental, emotional, economical or relational.

The Bible makes it clear how truly important it is that we make it a point to grow in the spirit. Colossians 1:9-10 tells us, "And so, from the day we heard, we have not ceased to pray for you, asking that you may be filled with the knowledge of his will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding, so as to walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to him, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God."

Spiritual growth brings about good work and fruit to all who seek it. As men who are called to pursue the good work we were created in Christ to do (Ephesians 2:10), here are five things we must start doing some more.

Embrace God-given roles. The Word of God is filled with descriptive instructions of how God wants us men to act, think and live. They aren't stereotypes but rather guidelines that help us pursue God's will more and more by first growing in character, faith and knowledge.

Take the lead. There seems to be a strong correlation between leadership and growth. Every time God called someone in the Bible to step up in leadership, they experienced immense spiritual advancements as well. Take David, Moses, Joshua, Gideon, Abraham, Peter, Paul and all the other Godly men who grew more as God called them into leadership roles. The same principle applies for us men today.

Seek to step out in faith. Faith is the greatest evidence of spiritual strength. When we live lives of faith, we live lives that honor and please God (Hebrews 11:6) primarily because when we grow in faith, we grow in Spirit. As we approach God more, He dispels all doubts and gives us faith. So as we walk with God, we start walking in faith more and grow more in our spiritual journey.

Consume the Word. The most effective way to grow spiritually is to consume the word of God. 2 Timothy 3:16-17 tells us, "All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be competent, equipped for every good work."

Disciple other men. The world wants you to believe that to gain, we must get. But the Bible reminds us that gain comes by giving. When we live to give other men wisdom, impartation and guidance by discipling them, we start growing a little bit faster too. Proverbs 11:25 says it this way: "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."