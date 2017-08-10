'Wayward Pines' Season 3 Latest News: M. Night Shyamalan Discussed Potential Renewal With FOX

FOX has yet to make the renewal of "Wayward Pines" season 3 official. The network, however, isn't canceling the show just yet, which puts the series in a bubble and this has been its status for over a year.

Facebook/WaywardPines The cast from "Wayward Pines" season 2 might not be part of the third season, should the show return.

Executive producer, writer and director M. Night Shyamalan reportedly met with the network executives to discuss the possibility of the return of "Wayward Pines." Fox Entertainment president David Madden confirmed during the Television Critics Association summer press tour panel that meetings did happen among him, Shyamalan and FOX co-chairman Dana Walden.

"We are exploring story and casting ideas; we haven't made any decisions," Madden said, adding that he doesn't really know the status of the show for now.

"Wayward Pines" is based on the novels written by Blake Crouch. Chad Hodge developed the story for television and it premiered on FOX in May 2015.

The 10-episode first season starred Matt Dillon (Ethan Burke), Carla Gugino (Kate Hewson), Toby Jones (David Pilcher), Shannyn Sossamon (Theresa Burke) and Melissa Leo (Pamela Pilcher). It centered on Burke's investigation of the disappearance of his colleagues and he ended up in a small town called Wayward Pines where unexplained things happened.

FOX renewed the show for season 2 which aired another 10 episodes in 2016. Jason Patric (Dr. Theodore Yedlin) led the new cast along with Nimrat Kaur (Rebecca Yedlin), Josh Helman (Xander Beck) and Djimon Hounsou (C.J. Mitchum). Some of the actors from season 1 recurred as guest stars in season 2, where a new mystery was unveiled.

The third season should have aired this summer, which is its usual schedule. Since FOX did not renew or cancel the show after season 2, production of a new season did not take place.

As "Wayward Pines" is an anthology series, some actors from previous seasons might not be asked to return, should season 3 be confirmed. It is what happened to the main cast from season 1, who moved on to other projects when season 2 was green lighted.