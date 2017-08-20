'Wayward Pines' Season 3 Latest News: Series Is Not Yet Dead

Facebook/WaywardPines The cast from "Wayward Pines" season 2 might not be part of the third season, should the show return.

It has been a while since "Wayward Pines" season 2 ended, but the future of the next installment still seems to be uncertain. Although the lack of updates about the development of the new season has already caused some fans to speculate that the series may already be dead, FOX Entertainment president David Madden recently confirmed that season 3 is still very much alive.

At the Television Critics Association press event, the media asked Madden if "Wayward Pines" season 3 was indeed already dead and he was quick to deny it. Madden revealed that the next installment of the FOX series has not been canceled and that he and series creator M. Night Shyamalan are just in the process of exploring story and casting ideas, to which they have not made any decisions yet.

Back in 2016, FOX CEO Dana Walden also confirmed during that year's TCA summer press tour that "Wayward Pines" season 3 was in the cards. At the time, however, she said they were still trying to come up with a good story for the next season. During the press tour, she implied producers already had "a really compelling plan for season 3" which she was interested in but also said, "We don't know yet what we're going to find when the multi-platform numbers roll up, ultimately how big that audience [can be]."

The final episode of season 2 saw the entire town about to be swamped by Abbies as the residents were about to cross the threshold and begin their second cryogenic sleep. There are speculations that if FOX finally revives the series for a new season, the network and the series creator might reinvent it in the same way that they did the first two installments—by introducing new Abbies and exploring more of the backstories of its major characters.

Fans of "Wayward Pines" should stay tuned for more updates on season 3.