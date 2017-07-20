'Welcome to the Ballroom' Anime Spoilers: Aimless Youth Finds Love for Dancing in New Series Available on Amazon Prime

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the sports anime series “Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom).”

There is nothing Tatara Fujita wants more than to be good at something and aim for something that he truly loves. Will he finally be able to find his calling in the new Japanese sports anime series "Ballroom e Youkoso" or "Welcome to the Ballroom?"

According to a general description of the series, introverted high school student Tatara finds a new lease on life when he meets the debonair, Kaname Sengoku. Because of his nonconfrontational nature and slouchy attitude, he has become a favorite target for bullies who have already made a habit of hitting him up for cash.

On one such occasion, Sengoku happens to pass by and comes to his rescue. And although it isn't apparent at first glance, Sengoku is actually a ballroom dancer who runs his own dance studio.

There isn't really anything that Tatara loves, but perhaps he can eventually grow fond of this brand new after-school activity. Moreover, at Sengoku's dance studio, he is also able to meet Shizuku Hanaoka, a girl from school he has been crushing on.

Sengoku is described as a free-spirited, dynamic international dancer who will eventually recognize Tatara's potential to follow in his footsteps. So, he coaches the young guy, whose formerly aimless existence will begin to gradually change from that point onwards.

The series is based on the manga series of the same name created by Tomo Takeuchi for Kodansha's Monthly Shounen Magazine. It began publication in December 2011 but went on hiatus in February 2016 owing to the creator's poor health. The series reportedly returned in February 2017. It was nominated for the 6th Annual Manga Taishou award back in 2013.

Yoshimi Itazu is directing the anime adaptation, which has been written for television by Kenichi Suemitsu. The animation is being produced by Production I.G., with character designs done by Takahiro Kishida and music provided by Yuki Hayashi. Tetsuya Kinoshita is producing the series, which had its world premiere at the 2017 Anime Expo held in Los Angeles earlier this month.

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site. The series is available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.