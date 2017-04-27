'Wentworth' Season 5 Spoilers, Plot News: Sonia Back in Jail Has Liz Worried; Franky Commits Sabotage?

The promo video for the fifth episode of "Wentworth" season 5 has been released, and from the looks of it, trouble seems to be brewing in the maximum security prison once again as Sonia Stevens (Sigrid Thornton) enters jail once again. Meanwhile, Franky Doyle (Nicole da Silva) seems to be hatching a plan. What could it be? Find out more as "Wentworth" returns on Tuesday, May 2, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Showcase.

(Photo: Facebook/wentworthtv)

Sonia is shown being escorted inside the facility, as Vera Bennett (Kate Atkinson) and Liz Birdsworth (Celia Ireland) are having an intense discussion in Vera's office. Given the circumstances by which Sonia has returned to the Wentworth maximum security prison, Liz in understandably worried, as hinted at by the new promo video for "Wentworth" season 5 episode 5.

"Sonia has no idea," Vera insists, while Liz listens, standing in front of the officer's table. The next scene shows Sonia and Liz surprised at meeting each other. Is Don Kaplan (Steve Bastoni) out of the picture for good, and how does this new development affect Liz going forward? Fans can find out next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Karen "Kaz" Proctor (Tammy Macintosh) is concerned that drugs are once again spreading despite the new measures being imposed in the prison complex. The teaser shows Kaz investigating something, and explaining to Vera the situation. Could the other prison officers be behind this new trend?

Franky is in trouble as her committal hearing for the murder of Pennisi (Felix Williamson) has been set sooner than expected. Her lawyer thinks it's because the prosecution could have a strong case against Franky that will end it quickly. In the previous episode, Franky has somehow managed to steal a mechanic's wrench and hid it with the help of Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson), as recapped by Foxtel.

In the teaser video, the wrench comes into play as Franky is seen loosening the nuts of the wheels of a prison vehicle. Next scene shows Bridget Westfall (Libby Tanner) saying to an unseen character: "There's been an accident. Tell me you have nothing to do with it."

Watch the promo video below for the fifth episode of "Wentworth" season 5, airing on Tuesday, May 2, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Showcase.