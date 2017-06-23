'Wentworth' Season 6 Release Date, Plot News: More on the Freak Next Season

The last episode of "Wentworth" season 5 is packed with surprises. After what happened to Joan "The Freak" Ferguson (Pamela Rabe), is there any possibility that she is still alive? Executive producer Jo Porter shares their plans for the next season.

Facebook/wentworthtv Allie (Kate Jenkinson) and Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) from the Australian prison drama series "Wentworth"

The season finale of the fifth installment of the "Wentworth" series brought a fatal end to one of the characters. After escaping death at the hands of the other women in Wentworth correctional, Ferguson knew that her days inside were numbered. So after making a deal with Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson), Ferguson uses her crate out of prison. She believed that Franky (Nicole da Silva) and Allie's plan will get her out of her misery. However, what she did not know is that Allie told Will Jackson (Robbie Magasiva) about the escape plan. Eventually, she made it out of prison and but was buried alive by the Wentworth prison guard.

Because of this, a lot of fans are asking if The Freak is really dead. Just like with Bea's (Danielle Cormack) death last time, producers had to answer the question of her death. The final scene became too much of a shock that fans did not know what to believe anymore, especially with Ferguson being buried alive this season finale. According to some, if anyone could get himself out of that situation, then The Freak can.

Producer Porter agreed with this and laughed at these speculations, saying that Ferguson could be "superhuman" at certain times. She tells News.com.au that maybe she could, however, he did not confirm if she did get out of the grave. This leaves the conclusion whether Ferguson is alive or not hanging.

"It's definitely a storyline that continues on into season six. Series five's theme was revenge," Porter shared in the interview. "The final episode contained a bittersweet retribution for Bea Smith. The aftermath of the finale's events will continue on into the next chapter of Wentworth."

"Wentworth" season 6 is the upcoming season of the "Wentworth" series. However, there is still no confirmation on its premiere date.