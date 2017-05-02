'Westworld' Season 2 Plot News, Air Date: 'Unleashed Version' of Dolores, Time Jump in Store

"Westworld" may not be returning until 2018, but fans are already hungry for information about its upcoming second season. Thankfully, a few tidbits were recently revealed.

Facebook/WestworldHBO'Westworld' season 2 is expected to premiere in 2018.

According to Entertainment Weekly's Spoiler Room, fans can expect to see a changed Dolores. By the end of season 1, it was clear that Dolores was not the same robot host she used to be all throughout the story. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores, spoke about her TV character.

"I'm really curious to see the unleashed version of her that we caught a glimpse of at the very end of the finale. Those final seconds, I think we were seeing a completely different side to her, completely different programming and completely off of her leash, so I don't think she will be the same person; she'll be an evolved version," Wood told the publication.

An "unleashed version" definitely sounds intriguing, especially since the second season is also set to introduce new characters. It will be fun to see this new Dolores interact with other hosts and guests, but fans will have to wait a long while before that can happen.

Additionally, in an earlier Spoiler Room segment with the same media outlet, executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy teased that the second season will see a jump in time from the season 1 finale. However, they remained tight-lipped on exactly how much time would have passed.

"We are definitely not picking up right where we left off," Nolan revealed.

The upcoming season is said to be different from what fans already saw. Nolan and Joy are playing with various ways of storytelling which will surely surprise fans. There has also been talk of a new world being introduced, specifically Samurai World, which was teased last season.

"Westworld" season 2 is going to need a lot of time to complete, which is why it is not expected to premiere until sometime next year.