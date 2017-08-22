'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers: Maeve to Be Terrified Upon Discovering Her Decisions Are Pre-Programmed

FACEBOOK/WESTWORLDHBO "Westworld" season 2 is set to premiere in spring 2018.

Maeve Millay's (Thandie Newton) decision to exercise free will in the upcoming season 2 of "Westworld" will terrify her as she discovers that her decisions have been pre-programmed after all.

In a recent interview, Newton revealed that her Maeve character will return to a world that she already abandoned. According to the actress, while her character's move will be incredibly courageous and ultimately rebellious, she will eventually discover something disturbing.

"Particularly as Maeve was informed by Jeffrey Wright's Bernard character that everything that she's done, like escaping the park, was programmed. I found that deeply disturbing, and Maeve also found it violently disturbing, to feel like your mind is not your own, that these acts of defiance that were brave and rebelling against her oppressors were preordained. It's terrifying," Newton said in an interview with Deadline.

However, it will not only be Maeve who will be making some rebellious moves in "Westworld" season 2. As seen in the trailer for the original HBO series' upcoming sophomore season released at last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Maeve's fellow host, Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy Flood (James Marsden) are seen chasing and shooting people in a field while aboard their respective horses.

Unlike Newton, though, Wood is not terrified with the changes that her character will go through in the upcoming season 2 of "Westworld." According to the actress, she is happy that her character is finally making the change after all the pains she went through in the first season of the series as it is high time that she broke free and took control of her life.

"Yes, she's gunning down people. But in her defense, she has been pushed a little too far," Wood spoke of her character.

What repercussions Maeve, Dolores, and Teddy will encounter as they finally set themselves free and rebel?

Find out when "Westworld" returns to HBO for its season 2 run in spring 2018.