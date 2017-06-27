What Can Christians Do in an Enraged World?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

So how do you respond to this unhinged rage? And make no mistake, all of the above is evidence of violent, hate-filled and unhinged minds.

I suppose you could:

    Cover your face, wear black and have a riot against those you disagree with.
Blow some things up.
Make your own mock decapitated head of folks you disagree with.
Go on your own cussing spree against those you disagree with.
Try to verbally incite violence yourself.
Write plays where folks you disagree with are murdered.
Call people vicious names.

