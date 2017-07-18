What Happens to a Child Raised as 'Genderless'?

There are many stories these days of government trampling parental rights, but what happens when parents are the ones doing the trampling?

Recently on BreakPoint we talked about the tough case of Charlie Gard — the terminally ill baby whom British courts decided should die in the hospital rather than travel to America with his parents to seek experimental treatment for his rare condition. In that commentary, I said that the government had overstepped its authority, taking away the right of Charlie's parents to make decisions for their son.

But another story shows that there's another side to this coin. The parent of a Canadian newborn not only wants to make a crucial life decision for him or her, but also force the government to recognize that decision. Now I say "him or her" because it has been hidden whether little Searyl Doty of British Columbia is a boy or a girl. Only the child's mother, who identifies as a "non-binary trans person" and is taking male hormones, knows the truth.

