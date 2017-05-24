What is Barack Obama Doing Now? Obama Spotted in Tuscany Driving a Golf Cart

It looks like the former President Barack Obama is making full use of his newfound freedom from the strict confines of an office term. He was spotted enjoying a round of golf at a facility in Tuscany, Italy over the previous weekend, and he looks to be having fun with his free time as a private citizen.

The former chief executive has been spotted driving around in a golf cart around the golf grounds of the Castiglion Del Bosco Resort in Tuscany, Italy, as reported by TMZ.

Interestingly, since presidents are not allowed to drive a vehicle, as a rule, Obama's turn at the golf cart driver's seat might be his first time driving one since he left the presidential post more than four months ago. The identity of his traveling companion was not revealed, as of this time.

Anita Breckenridge, Obama's chief of staff, revealed a glimpse of how restricted the former president's daily routines were during his term. Breckenridge spoke with People magazine on May 17, mentioning that one of the things Obama became free to do once he left office is to put on his leather jacket again — a break from years of wearing business attire.

Breckenridge thinks that Obama could be done with the daily suit and tie for the time being. "Imagine putting on a suit and tie almost every day for eight years. I think he enjoys not having to do that," the chief of staff told the magazine.

Images of Obama driving a golf cart just would not be possible during his term as the president of the United States. Now, four years after he left office, Breckenridge thinks that the former chief executive will need some time to get used to being behind the wheel. "He hasn't been able to drive, and probably won't for awhile," says Breckenridge.