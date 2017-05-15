What Is the One Sin God Cannot Forgive?

God is a forgiving God, but are there any sins that He cannot forgive? Are suicide and blasphemy of the Holy Spirit truly considered unforgivable sins?

(PHOTO: PIXABAY)

World-renowned evangelist Billy Graham recently wrote for the Bowling Green Daily News that there is actually only one sin that God cannot forgive, and that is the sin of refusing His forgiveness.

"No matter who we are or what we've done, God still loves us, and He promises to forgive us – totally and completely – if we will only turn to Him in repentance and faith," he wrote.

Graham understands that it's hard for people to accept His love and forgiveness, especially since people themselves find it difficult to forgive others who have hurt or offended them. In fact, the greater the hurt, the harder it is to forgive.

However, the evangelist would like to remind believers that God isn't like them. "Yes, we have offended Him by our sins – in fact, we've hurt Him far more deeply than we'll ever hurt anyone else. And yet God still loves us, and He yearns for us to realize what we've done, and turn to Him in repentance and faith," he assured. "God takes our forgiveness so seriously that He sent His Son into the world to die for our sins."

He strongly urged people not to carry the burden of their sins alone any longer and turn to Jesus Christ. Once people confess their sins, God will be faithful and just. He said God will not only forgive them of their sins, but purify them from all unrighteousness as well.

This was not the first time Graham talked about the unforgivable sin. Graham earlier explained on his website that it's a serious offense to reject Jesus Christ because it means they are saying "that the Holy Spirit's witness about Jesus is a lie."