What Is the Secret to a Thriving Life?

Jesus Christ wants to bless His followers with an abundant life, but only a few have truly received this blessing.

(PHOTO: PIXABAY)

Victoria Osteen, wife of Pastor Joel Osteen from Lakewood Church, wrote on her blog that Jesus wants to ignite the passions of His followers, stir up their dreams, and put them in the right place to fulfill their destiny. Unfortunately, many still don't know how to achieve this.

"So many people are walking around in this life, day in and day out, going through the motions, checking off their lists, breathing air, but they aren't truly living. God doesn't want us to just get through our days; He wants us to thrive, excel, and really live!" she wrote.

But how does one claim a thriving life? Osteen shared that the secret lies in mastering the art of overlooking offenses. It's inevitable for people not to be hurt or offended in their lives, but they have a choice whether they will let this negative emotion get the best of them.

"When we hold on to hurt and offense, it quickly becomes bitterness that works like an emotional cancer inside of us," Osteen said. "But when we overlook offense, we choose love and release the wrongs done to us. When we let go of the wrong things, we have room to embrace the right things — the supernatural life He has for us!"

If the offense seems difficult to forgive, Osteen urged people to take their concerns to God and allow Him to keep their hearts "soft and sensitive." By praying to God, they are entrusting their hearts to Him and allowing His grace and strength to flow through them.

"If we are going to change any part of our lives, we have to start on the inside. Change always begins in the heart. Today and every day, choose to overlook offense, choose love, and choose to really live the abundant life God has prepared for you," said Osteen.

Osteen is also encouraging Christians to reach out to those in need and experience the "helpful high." She believes there is no greater joy in this world than to be helpful, because it gives people a sense of purpose to carry out God's will.

"If you are feeling down, if you are feeling discouraged, encourage someone else. Push someone else forward. I believe this is the principle of sowing and reaping in action," she said.