What's New on the Fifth Developer Beta for macOS High Sierra and iOS 11?

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks during the company's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

Apple recently released the fifth beta versions of its upcoming operating systems for various platforms such as the iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, and reports have it they arrive with some new features.

macOS High Sierra

One of the announced upcoming products from Apple this year is the macOS 10.13, aka High Sierra. In the fifth beta version of the OS, the company has introduced more features and patches to enhance computer performance and improve security.

Beta testers now have access to the upcoming file management system on macOS called the Apple File System (APFS). It does not present a major change in the appearance but the overhaul was applied in its overall functionality.

Back when the APFS was first announced during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, Apple promised that the APFS will let users experience an "instantaneous" file management-related tasks. The APFS is also designed to "protect data from power outages and system crashes and keeps files safe and secure with native encryption."

According to reports, Apple has also added the native support for High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) or H.265, which is highly useful for video editors. The migrated format allows video editors to produce works with the same quality but with smaller file sizes.

Developers will also be delighted to learn that they can now test the updates applied to the Metal software enabling it to support virtual reality. Stock browser Safari has also been enhanced in terms of speed and security. macOS users can now stop websites from data tracking and prevent autoplay of video or music ads.

iOS 11

One of the highlighted changes in the fifth beta of iOS 11 is the removal of iCloud Message, However, Apple said the feature will be released at later time in another update possibly beyond the beta stage.

Meanwhile, the latest beta version of iOS 11 also added several crash fixes on apps like the Airplay and Calendar.

Both fifth beta versions of macOS High Sierra and iOS 11 are available for public testers through beta.apple.com.