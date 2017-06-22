When Does Ramadan End This 2017? When Is Eid al-Fitr?

A few days from now, the Muslim community will conclude Ramadan, a period of religious devotion, and celebrate with Eid al-Fitr or the festival of breaking of the fast.

REUTERS/Amit Dave Muslims saying their prayers in Juma Masjid during the last Friday of Ramadan

Ramadan, which is typically celebrated for 29–30 days, is being observed this year from May 26 to June 24. To mark the end of the holiest month in the Muslim faith, the community will observe Eid al-Fitr, one of their most important festivals. It also signifies the start of the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, Shawwal.

The sighting of the new moon marks the end of Ramadan, which is expected to be on Saturday night. Thus, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, June 25. Other regions, however, might have it on a different day. Countries such as Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan began Ramadan on May 28, and will expect the Eid moon to come out on Sunday night. If the moon does appear on the said day, Eid al-Fitr will begin on Monday.

Muslims open the festival with the Eid prayer called Salat. They gather in their mosques before they proceed to celebrate the breaking of the fast with their families.

While Muslims observe fasting during Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr is the only time of the year wherein the faithful are not allowed to do so. Their faith teaches fasting as a way to instill humility, to help Muslims empathize with the less fortunate. More importantly, the practice reminds the faithful that God is the main source of sustenance.

On the other hand, some would often fast for six days when the celebration comes to a close. Their faith teaches them that Allah rewards those who fast for six days during Shawwal.

During the celebration, Muslims greet each other with "Eid Mubarak," which means "blessed celebration" in English.