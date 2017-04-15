When Does Summer 2017 Start? When Do Schools Start Summer Holidays in the US?

Summer vacation or holiday takes place in between school years and is considered to be the longest break of the academic year.

Reuters/Romina Amato A boy eats an ice cream in the 32-degree Celsius heat on the first weekend of the summer school holidays.

In the United States, summer vacation lasts for about two to three months, and its dates vary depending on the location of the school district. There are two major formats: The first one is from early June to early September, which is observed in most northern states; while the other major format lasts from late May to late August, and is followed by most southern and western states.

Summer vacation or break lasts for around 12 weeks, and starts anywhere from late May to late June, and could end anywhere from late August to Labor Day, the first Monday in September. This, of course, is still dependent on the region.

The origins of the summer holiday break are often related to agriculture, as it is widely believed that the school calendar follows the agrarian farming calendar at a time when the country mainly consisted of a farming population. However, the modern school calendar actually has its roots in urban cities instead.

In the United States, the summer holidays are celebrated with a flurry of music and art festivals, outdoor meals, sports events and family holidays. Depending on the cities, coast or country, there will be plenty of events going on. During the summer holidays, Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, is also celebrated and is marked with parades and fireworks.

For students in the United States, the summer holidays unofficially begin at the end of May with the Memorial holiday on May 29. But in New York City, for example, the school year calendar for 2017 officially ends on June 28. However, for states like Virginia, the official session end date of the schools vary between May and June.