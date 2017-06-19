When Is Eid Al-Fitr 2017? Dates and Meaning

Eid Al-Fitr is about to come for the Muslims this year, and many are already preparing for the occasion. As one of the most important events in Islam, what does it really mean and when will the said occasion fall this year?

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Muslim men attend Eid Al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens Borough of New York, July 6, 2016

Eid Al-Fitr is the celebration that marks the end of one of the most important time for the Muslims, the Ramadan. The Ramadan is one of the five pillars of the Islamic religion. It is said that it is the time when their prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Holy Book Quran. During this occasion, adult Muslims are required to fast with the exception of the elderly, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and sick people. Eid Al-Fitr is an Arabic term that means "festival of the breaking of the fast."

On the morning of the Eid, Muslims will gather at their local mosques to perform prayers called "Salaat Al-Eid." This is done before they meet other family members and friends to have a feast. During the feast, Muslims greet each other by saying "Eid Mubarak" or "Happy Eid" to each other. They then celebrate the end of their fasting with a feast.

During this occasion, Muslims thank Allah for giving them the strength to complete their spiritual fasting. They do this by giving donations to charity based on their own personal wealth. Eid is also the time of forgiveness.

Unlike usual religious celebrations, Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated at different times. This is because the Islamic calendar is based on the Lunar calendar and the Eid is observed during the first new moon sighted. This causes many countries to celebrate the event in different times.

The end of Ramadan or Eid Al-Fitr is also the start of Shawwal, the ninth month of Muslim calendar.

Eid Al-Fitr is expected to happen this year on June 25 or 26.