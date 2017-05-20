When Is Ramadan This 2017 and Why Do Muslims Celebrate It

This year, Ramadan begins on May 27 and ends on June 24, where Muslims around the globe will be performing certain rituals to celebrate Muhammad receiving the Quran.

Reuters/Olivia HarrisWhen is Ramadan this 2017?

The Ramadan, originating from the word "ramida" or "ar-ramad," meaning scorching heat or dryness, is celebrated on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and it lasts about 29–30 days.

Dates for the Ramadan change every year because of the Islamic calendar, which is based on the moon cycle, versus the widely used Gregorian calendar, which is based on the sun. Because of the moon cycle, the beginning and end of Ramadan moves around 11 days every year.

Ramadan is the time when Muslims celebrate the Prophet Muhammad in receiving the Quran, their holy book, where they perform five intense prayers every day and fast from dawn to dusk — called "Sawm" — until the time of feasts in the evening.

Aside from fasting, Muslims also refrain from vices such as gossiping, swearing, and fighting during this season. Married couples also must practice abstinence during the day.

Muslims also recite the Quran before sunset and before they begin their evening feast. Other Muslims practice charity during Ramadan by donating money and feeding the hungry.

These sacrifices that Muslims make during Ramadan are to remind themselves to be grateful for their blessings and to bring them closer to their God. However, there are some exceptions in participating in Ramadan.

Children, the sick, the elderly, pregnant women, and women with their periods are not encouraged to join the Ramadan festivities.

There are also special situations when Muslim athletes are exempted from Ramadan, when they are involved in a tournament or out of the country to compete.

To mark the end of Ramadan, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on June 25.