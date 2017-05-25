Which Religion Is Right? Can Religion Really Save Me?

Today we see people looking for a savior in the form of religion. Many people flock to various religions thinking that they will give them peace of mind, stability, and long-lasting security. For some, they think religion will give them a good life after this life. Frankly, that's wrong.

(Photo: Pexels)

There's no religion that can save anybody. There's only one name – Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

"No religion can save me?"

Everybody in this world is entitled to choose his or her own religion. Those who choose to have no religion choose "no religion" as their religion. Why is that? Let me explain.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines religion as "an organized system of beliefs, ceremonies, and rules used to worship a god or a group of gods," or even simply, "an interest, a belief, or an activity that is very important to a person or group."

Following these definitions, anything can be a religion. Those who choose not to worship God or in another deity choose to worship their own thinking. No matter the religion or religious group, however, one thing is very clear:

Religion cannot save people.

It's all about the Son of God

Many people in the world are (sadly) led to believe that salvation can come through many ways. Some believe that by being a good and religious person, salvation can be attained. Others believe it comes through following a certain set of rules. These are all wrong.

Joining a sect, religious group, or denomination isn't even a guarantee of our salvation. There's only one way to be saved.

The Bible tells us that there is only one God who can save all men from sin, death, and hell. His name is Jesus Christ. Acts 4:10-12 says,

"[L]et it be known to you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead, by Him this man stands here before you whole. This is the 'stone which was rejected by you builders, which has become the chief cornerstone.' Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved."

Jesus Christ is the only name by which all of us can be saved. No religion or other deity can save. Only Christ Jesus, the begotten Son of God.

What about other beliefs?

Friend, the Word of God tells us that if we believe in Jesus Christ we will be saved (see John 3:16-19). Believing in any other name cannot save us. Even if those names sound mighty and super, no other Person can save.

Let's choose to believe in Christ alone for our salvation, and letting go of all beliefs that are contrary to Him.

"He who believes in Him is not condemned. But he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God" (John 3:18)