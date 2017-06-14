Who Is Bill Cosby's Wife, Camille Cosby? Wife Fully Supports Comedian in Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby's wife, Camille Cosby, has been seen accompanying her husband as the comedian's sexual assault trial continues in Pennsylvania on Monday, June 12. The court proceedings for Cosby's charges are expected to be in its final week.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidActor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The 73-year-old spouse of Bill Cosby will be with her husband for the first time since the actor's sexual assault trial, which started last week, according to Us Magazine. She was seen walking and linking arms with Bill Cosby, as the couple were accompanied to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Cosby was in a deposition proceeding in February last year for a defamation suit. The case was brought on by several of the women who are accusing her husband of sexual assault, where they alleged that Cosby is a habitual offender who drugged and abused his victims.

To add insult to the sexual abuses, they further alleged that Bill Cosby has twisted their stories to describe the incidents as consensual and romantic, according to ABC News.

Bill and Camille have four daughters — Erika, Erinn, Ensa and Evin — whose ages range from the 52 year old Erika to their youngest, Evin, at 40 years old.

Sources close to the proceedings report that Camille and their daughters fully support Bill Cosby. "Bill's wife and daughters both fully support him," an insider said as quoted by Us Magazine.

Mrs. Cosby has been avoiding the witness stand at all costs, for some time, until the court finally called her to testify in January 2016, according to the Telegraph.

In her time in the hearing, she was described as a "hostile witness." Camille would refuse to answer the questions asked of her, even going as far as walking out of court on occasion.