Who is Gary Anderson, 'Flip or Flop' Contractor? Christina El Moussa Allegedly Confirms She's Dating Him

Christina El Moussa appears to be moving on from the drama that she and ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa have just gone through. It was recently reported that the reality star has confirmed she's dating the family's contractor, Gary Anderson.

FACEBOOK/Flip or FlopTarek and Christina El Moussa of 'Flip or Flop' are divorcing after 7 years of marriage.

So, who is Gary Anderson and how is he related to the El Moussas?

According to In Touch Weekly, Anderson may be hiding some skeletons in his closet as he allegedly lied about his yearly income but the court later discovered the truth. The outlet goes on to explain that in one of his divorce cases, Anderson claimed he only made around $128,000 per year. The court soon discovered that he made over $1 million during that year so the amount of spousal and child support he had to pay his first wife was raised.

Anderson was hired by the couple as their family contractor. It is unclear when he started dating Christina, but according to E! News, there were reports stating that he was the one who disclosed to the authorities that he saw Tarek coming out of the El Moussas' house carrying a weapon.

In Touch previously reported that the El Moussa couple were supposedly being threatened by HGTV to stay together so they wouldn't be sued for breach of contract. However, a new report from People says Tarek has filed for divorce from Christina.

The couple announced their split almost a month ago, but according to Tarek's lawyer, his client filed for divorce on Monday, ending his seven-year marriage with Christina.

On Dec. 12, the "Flip or Flop" stars revealed that there was indeed an incident involving a gun back in May. In a statement, the couple said: "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

There were previous reports claiming that Christina had gotten caught exchanging inappropriate text messages with Anderson. An insider told In Touch that Tarek saw the text messages and that led to the incident where he stormed out of the house carrying a gun.

A source close to the couple told People though that there "was never any infidelity in the marriage." The "Flip or Flop" stars have yet to address the infidelity issues.