Who is Richard Rojas? New York Times Square Car Attacker Has Criminal Record but No Terror Ties

The man behind the wheel of the burgundy sedan that mowed down a crowd in Times Square has been identified as Richard Rojas. His name was revealed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a news conference statement on Thursday, May 18.

Reuters/Mike SegarA vehicle that struck pedestrians in Times Square and later crashed on the sidewalk.

When he was arrested, United States citizen and Bronx-native Rojas was determined to be not driving under the influence of alcohol at the time. He was, however, previously arrested for driving while impaired (DWI), both in New York — once in 2008 while driving in Queens and again in 2015, according to NBC New York.

He has also resisted arrest while charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Florida, for which he was slapped with a dishonorable discharge from the Navy in 2014. Prior to the incident, Rojas held the rank of electrician's mate fireman apprentice in the Navy service.

Police sources are looking into the possibility that Rojas wanted to have the cops shoot him. After the crash, he was apprehended with the help of Planet Hollywood bouncer Kenya Bradix.

"The driver tried to run from the scene, and the bouncer from Planet Hollywood hit him, so we jumped on top of him and ripped his shirt, wanted to make sure he had no gun or knife on him," a tour bus agent recalled to the New York CBS Local News.

The Mayor of the city ruled out terrorist ties in his statement. "This is not an act of terror," de Blasio said. He added that "out of an abundance of caution," the New York Police District will be increasing their presence at major points across the city.

The incident left one victim killed and 22 wounded before the car crashed into steel barriers at the corner of 45th Street and Seventh Avenue. Alyssa Elsman, 18-years old, was killed on the spot, while her 13-year old sister is among those wounded in the incident. Among the survivors, four were initially reported to be in critical condition.