Who Is Serena Williams' Fiancé Alexis Ohanian?

REUTERS/Jason Reed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian expecting first child with tennis pro Serena Williams

The world knows that tennis pro Serena Williams is expecting her first child with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, but not everyone knows a lot of details about the first-time father.

The online community knows Ohanian as the co-founder of the social news website called Reddit. However, the love story between him and his athletic fiancée is not constantly talked about in public.

According to a previous report from Business Insider back in June, the engaged couple met at Rome's Hotel Cavalieri Hilton in May 2015 when Ohanian sat at a table next to Williams' by the hotel pool. Williams' friends reportedly attempted to make Ohanian leave by making up a story that his table has a rat in it. But when the 34-year-old refused to leave, Williams and her group asked him to join them instead.

The report also mentioned that the eight-time Women's Tennis Association world number 1 player has no idea what Reddit is during that time, while the Brooklyn, New York native admitted that he never got to watch any of Williams' games.

Ohanian was also reportedly straight out of a long-term relationship with his college girlfriend Sabriya Stukes when he met the tennis star.

The Reddit co-founder's Wikipedia page claims that Ohanian's father came from an Armenian-American descent, while his mother Anke was born in Germany. After graduating from the Howard High School in Ellicott City, Maryland, he enrolled and finished his degrees in commerce and history at the University of Virginia in 2005.

Ohanian and Williams reportedly spent their first date before the French Open in June 2015, after Williams invited him to watch her during her matches in Paris. The couple were said to have walked around the city for six hours prior to the start of the tournament.

The couple were reportedly engaged since Dec. 10, 2016, and Williams' spokesperson announced in April that they are expecting their first child by September 2017.