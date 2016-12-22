To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

At Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, a student asked Christian apologist and author Frank Turek, "Why does the Bible not talk about dinosaurs?" Here's what he replied.

Christian author and speaker Dr. Frank Turek

"The Bible is not a book on taxonomy," public speaker and radio host Turek told the student.

The Bible does talk about land animals, but not all land animals, added Turek, the author of Correct, Not Politically Correct; How Same-Sex Marriage Hurts Everyone and Stealing from God: Why Atheists Need God to Make Their Case.

The Bible doesn't mention the pyramids or the Great Wall of China either, for the same reason, he explained. "It's not part of the scope of the document."

The reason the Bible exists, according to 2 Timothy 3 is "to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus," Turek further explained. "It's not to tell you everything about everything. In fact, there's no book that can tell you everything about everything. … All writing is limited."

Turek, an advocate of Intelligent Design and a critic of evolution, added that "the Bible is really a story of one bloodline," and that's "the bloodline of the Messiah, where Jesus actually comes to Earth, add humanity over to His deity to save the very creatures who rebelled against Him."

In Luke chapter 24 Jesus said the Scriptures, including the Old Testament, are about Him, concluded Turek, a former aviator in the U.S. Navy.

