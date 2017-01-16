Will Nintendo Switch Version of 'Skyrim' Include Some New Features?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

For those who may have missed it, "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" was recently confirmed as an upcoming Nintendo Switch game, but while the highly-regarded open world role-playing game (RPG) now has a new home, one important question to answer is whether it will have any new features.

YouTube/Nintendo 'Skyrim' being played on the Nintendo Switch

Now, the platform itself may be the one to give the fantasy RPG a never before experienced feature that could make it more appealing.

Given that the Switch provides players with the option of playing a game in handheld mode, this could mean that players will soon be able to experience Bethesda's hit offering for the first time as a kind of mobile game.

That mobility figures to come in handy once players reach that part of the game where they'll need to complete quests quickly in order to level up or just farm for better gear.

Aside from that, however, it's unclear if there are other new features that may be offered this time around now that "Skyrim" is coming to the Switch.

A Nintendo listing for the game doesn't seem to cite any features that would be unfamiliar to those who may have played this title before.

The listing instead mentions the customization features and the impressive setting of the game that fans likely already know by heart, but whether anything new will be added remains unknown for now.

Notably, though, Switch players can apparently expect to see improved visuals once "Skyrim" is released for the platform, at least in comparison to the original version released years ago.

In a recent article, GearNuke put together images of the RPG as it has been shown throughout the years and it looks like the Switch version will resemble the remastered version of the game, known as "Skyrim Special Edition," more closely than the original title that was released in 2011.

Fans will be able to learn even more about what the Nintendo Switch's version of "Skyrim" is like once the game itself is released for the new platform sometime this fall.