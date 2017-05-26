Will Summer 2017 Be Hot or Cold?

The summer season is almost here, which means citizens are preparing to relax near pools and beaches. However, it is important to take note of how hot the oncoming climate will be.

REUTERS/Miguel A. BaezWill it be hot or cold this summer 2017?

According to AccuWeather, the South should prepare for heat and humidity. The Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, on the other hand, will not experience intense heat due to wet and stormy weather. On the contrary, it will dart back and forth from wet and dry.

This is unlike last year's summer season, wherein the Northeast and mid-Atlantic struggled with drought. AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok predicts more rain in June and July for these regions.

Meanwhile, over in northeastern I-95 cities like Boston and New York City, citizens should expect more hot days than usual.

Citizens who reside in California are advised to keep safe, though, since wildfires are more likely this summer. The state has a lot of greenery that may cause fire to quickly spread. The same goes for Florida, which is also expected to experience some fires.

"The only thing that can really save them early on will be a tropical hit that could take place," Pastelok said. "The chances are a little bit low on that, so we'll probably have to deal with more smoke in the air down in central and southern Florida going into the early summer."

In June, reports Weather.com, the areas that will experience the coldest temperature will be the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes region. The Upper Midwest will continue on this streak through July, which will also see a cooler climate in the eastern part of the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley.

Of course, these are all predictions and could still change depending on the variable factors. However, it is always important to keep the weather in mind this summer.