Willie Nelson death hoax, news: In song, singer-songwriter ridicules fake news of his supposed death

Willie Nelson has been the victim of several death hoaxes on the Internet. This time, the country singer made fun of the fake news of his supposed death through a song.

Nelson, an American musician, singer-songwriter, author, poet, actor, and activist, may be many things, but there is one thing he is not: dead.

Nelson has been the victim of a death hoax spreading on the internet several times. The most recent and the one that made the biggest impact was from the fake website MSMBC.co. The website's name confuses readers since it resembles that of the American cable news channel MSNBC.

The article is no longer available, but Snopes was able to quote the site that falsely announced Nelson's death.

The post read, "Legendary country music star Willie Nelson was found dead today in his Maui home. He was 81 years old. ... A groundskeeper scheduled to perform yard maintenance on Nelson's property reportedly found the singer/songwriter unresponsive on the front lawn and immediately called 911."

The article went on to say that there was no trace of drug or alcohol abuse and no signs of foul play, and that an official cause of death will be revealed in three weeks or so.

However, Hollywood Life confirms that Nelson is far from dead, and that he's even laughing off his recent death hoax.

A source reveals to the said publication that "Willie [Nelson] is so used to being killed off by the internet that he just laughs it off now." The source adds that Nelson's family is more affected by the rampant fake news of his death.

To show off his sense of humor, Nelson launched a music video titled "Still Not Dead" two days before he turned 84 years old. The single — coming from his newest album, "God's Problem Child" — features Nelson talking about how he's not dead in doing different activities such as waking up and drinking coffee.