Willy Wonka Prequel Movie News: Ryan Gosling Interested to Play the Candy Factory Owner

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Cast member Ryan Gosling poses at the premiere of "La La Land" in Los Angeles, California U.S., December 6, 2016.

Warner Bros. is developing a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and new reports suggest that the studio is considering "The Notebook" actor Ryan Gosling to portray the character Willy Wonka. Gosling has reportedly expressed his interest in taking on the role as the chocolate factory owner, although nothing has been finalized yet.

Last year, Gosling showcased his singing and dancing abilities when he took on the lead role in the Oscar-winning musical film "La La Land." Considering his talent, it should not come as a surprise for fans if Warner Bros. taps him to play the new Willy Wonka.

Since classic author Roald Dahl created Willy Wonka, a number of actors have already been given the chance to breathe life into the character. After Gene Wilder took up the role in 1971, Johnny Depp portrayed the bizarre candy man in the 2005 adaptation of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

As of this writing, most of the details of the upcoming prequel film are still being kept a secret. However, Warner Bros. recently confirmed that "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Harry Potter" producer Dave Heyman will also produce the movie, while "Inside Out" writer Simon Rich will pen its script. Recent reports also suggest that the movie will open with a prequel of the candy man's early life, centering on the first meeting of Willy Wonka and Oompa-Loompas.

Since the prequel will focus on Willy Wonka's origin story, Warner Bros. is reportedly looking for an actor between ages 29 and 35 to portray the character. Although Gosling is now 36, it is still highly likely for the studio to award the role to him. Considering the actor's musical flair, he might give justice to the role especially if the production team intends to make the movie just as musical as the 1971 "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" film.