'Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot News: George R.R. Martin to Work on New Projects for HBO, Delays Book Release

Fans of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series have been waiting for years for the release of the sixth installment of the book series, "The Winds of Winter." However, recent reports suggest that the release of the book has been delayed anew due to the author's busy schedule.

Martin has reportedly committed himself to a lot of things recently, leaving him with very little time to finish the book. Because of his busy schedule, "The Winds of Winter" could be delayed much longer.

Recently, Martin launched the Stagecoach Foundation to bring in more film and television people to his hometown. After getting a building in Santa Fe, New Mexico as a donation, Martin decided to launch the foundation to help aspiring local filmmakers to land big in the industry. Currently, the author is also working closely with other filmmakers in completing Hollywood projects.

Some reports also suggest that Martin is in talks with HBO for new projects, although he refused to talk about the details when reached for comments. Fans speculate that the author might do another TV show with HBO which, just like "Game of Thrones," is a TV adaptation of one of his books. The superhero TV series titled "Wild Cards" is also an adaptation of Martin's writing; however, Martin is reportedly not involved in its production due to his exclusive contract with HBO.

Before reports about the delay in "The Winds of Winter's" release came out recently, Martin assured fans through his blog that the book would always be on top of his to-do list. He said that contrary to rumors, completing the book is still his priority.

"The Winds of Winter" was originally set for release in 2016 but it was pushed back to this year due to Martin's busy schedule. Other rumors suggest that the author will launch the book on his 70th birthday on Sept. 20, 2018, but Martin has yet to confirm this.