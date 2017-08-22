'Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot Rumors: When Will George R.R. Martin's Sixth 'Song of Ice and Fire' Book Arrive?

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is about to end but author George R.R. Martin has yet to release the "The Winds of Winter." The book is set to resolve the cliffhangers left over from "A Dance with Dragons" and was expected to be published before the sixth season of the HBO adaptation.

Reuters/Robert Galbraith George R. R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California, March 23, 2015.

However, two seasons of the show have passed and fans are still waiting eagerly for the sixth installment in Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series. The wait has been years now and still, the author has not released the book.

Given that Martin is notorious in taking his time when writing the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, the long wait shouldn't be much of a surprise. But "A Dance with Dragons" was published over six years ago and judging from his previous releases, fans should have one steaming pile of a book right about now.

So, what does Martin have in mind regarding the release of "The Winds of Winter"? There are a few speculations have been put forth regarding the book's publication.

It has been theorized that the book will be released to coincide with the final season of "Game of Thrones" which, if fans are lucky, will arrive in 2018. Still, this can hardly be described as good news. Ultimately, the longer fans wait, the better the book's story could be.

As for the book's plot, not much is known other than the aforementioned resolution of cliffhangers and that it will begin with two large battles. Other than that, fans can take a gander as much as they like.

One thing to look forward to is the potential hookup between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow; played by Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in the adaptation, respectively. Martin has been talking about the two being together for years now and it is very likely he will follow the same route as the show given how much fans love the pairing.

For now, however, fans will have to wait until 2018 for the release of "The Winds of Winter." And even then, it might not come given Martin's penchant for taking his time with his books.